Food truck Blended By J opening brick-and-mortar shop downtown

As a Springfield native and a recent University of Dayton grad, Jillian Tedeschi said she felt like this location was the perfect place to open her business.

“Seeing the stars align, being downtown is perfect because this city is unique to us,” she said. “A year ago I had no idea we would be expanding so soon, everything is just coming together.”

Tedeschi’s truck recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. She said she started to gain more support from fellow açai lovers from all around town.

“We had way more support than we initially expected, this only helped us moving forward,” Tedeschi said.

The restaurant’s menu consists of three different bowls, all with an açaí base. The No. 1 bowl seller is the Rose City, which is made up of strawberries, banana, granola, with a Nutella and peanut butter drizzle.

In transitioning to a new business, Tedeschi said she hopes to try new things with her menu soon.

“We definitely want to try new bases for the bowls,” she said. “We just want to be able to have as much fun with our ideas, because we have so many.”

Tedeschi gives her fiancée, Tyler King, and both of their families credit for helping in supporting her dream, especially as the popularity of the truck began to increase.

Tedeschi said she felt like it was time for a new start as business was booming.

“We were definitely outgrowing the trailer, there is so much to explore downtown as the city grows; we just fit right in,” she said.

For the business’ new home, Tedeschi has many plans, including keeping the store open six days a week.

“I want to have a healthier option for people from breakfast to lunch time,” Tedeschi said. “Nothing is set in stone yet, but that’s the plan for now.”

Construction on the business is ongoing, as Tedeschi wants to add several cosmetic touches before they open in the fall.

For now the food truck still stays open, and she will still take part in events, private parties, showers, and weddings.

Find more information here on their Facebook page.