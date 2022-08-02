Food programs, meetings among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

Springfield Civic Theatre Meeting

The Springfield Civic Theatre will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the meeting room at Woeber’s, 1966 Commerce Circle (enter through the door off the parking lot). Civic Theatre members and anyone interested in local theater are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Civic Theatre through its website, springfieldcivictheatre.org.

Clark State Events

Clark State College will host Second Harvest Walk-Up Food Pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in parking lot G of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Attendees must bring state ID and proof of current address, income is self-reported, and arrive early as the pantry is a first-come, first-served basis.

Neighborhood Meeting

The West End Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Church. A speaker from the Springfield Police Detective’s Unit will speak and there will be light refreshments available. The meetings are open to the public.

Trustee Meeting

The German Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the township building, 3940 Lawrenceville Drive in Springfield, to discuss Clark County 911 Dispatching and ARP Funds.