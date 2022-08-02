Food programs, meetings among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this week:
Food Pantry
The Open Hands-Free Pantry continues to give out food boxes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The pantry is located at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield.
Food Program
The Shamrock Recreation Center, 1051 E. Main St. in Springfield, will host a summer food program from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for youth, but adults in need are welcome as well.
Springfield Civic Theatre Meeting
The Springfield Civic Theatre will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the meeting room at Woeber’s, 1966 Commerce Circle (enter through the door off the parking lot). Civic Theatre members and anyone interested in local theater are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Civic Theatre through its website, springfieldcivictheatre.org.
Clark State Events
Clark State College will host Second Harvest Walk-Up Food Pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in parking lot G of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Attendees must bring state ID and proof of current address, income is self-reported, and arrive early as the pantry is a first-come, first-served basis.
Neighborhood Meeting
The West End Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Church. A speaker from the Springfield Police Detective’s Unit will speak and there will be light refreshments available. The meetings are open to the public.
Trustee Meeting
The German Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the township building, 3940 Lawrenceville Drive in Springfield, to discuss Clark County 911 Dispatching and ARP Funds.
