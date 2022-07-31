Clark-Shawnee returns to August ballot for substitute levy

This levy will maintain current funding for the district by combining the two existing levies without adding new taxes for current residents. Because taxpayers are already paying on these existing levies, taxes will not increase as a result of approval of the substitute levy, and it does not increase the amount of local funding the district receives.

The substitute levy is different from a typical operating levy because it allows the district to capture new revenue from future growth in the district from new residential or business development. This means that as new residents and companies move into the district, they will help fund the costs of educating kids in the community.

The money generated from these levies account for 23% of the district’s general operating expenses, which amounts to roughly $1.08 per day. It would cost an owner of a $100,000 property $396 a year, the same as what the 2012 and 2014 levies cost an owner of a property of the same value.

In May, voters rejected the levy with 52.88%, or 1,311, voting against and 47.12%, or 1,168 for it. Last November, voters rejected with 51.93%, or 1,104, voting against and 48.07%, or 1,022 for it.

Clark County voters do not have any competitive state legislative races to vote for on Tuesday. Each Republican or Democratic candidate in the state seat races are running unopposed.