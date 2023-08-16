Food lovers’ paradise: Springfield food truck event offers eclectic mix of gourmet dishes

To satisfy your hunger on Saturday, there’s no need to look at a menu, just consult the map for the ninth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition with its vast choices.

Springfield Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year will gather 32 food vendors 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Veterans Park to compete for $10,000 in prize money. The attendees will also win with selections of biscuits, lobster, ethnic foods, BBQ, desert treats and more available. Admission is free.

Add in live entertainment and a beer garden, and your weekend destination is set.

“We work to get the best trucks from the local area and all over the state with gourmet aspirations,” said Eddie Bell, Rotarian and event marketing chair. “We have a very diverse lineup of eclectic and interesting food.”

Past winners and placers returning include last year’s champ, Biscuit Boss, Urban Vistro, Streetpops and Tortilla Street Food. There will also be several first-timers.

Another aspect people like is having choices they can’t readily find including South Africa, Cajun, Native American, Hawaiian and Philippine Islands cuisine. American comfort foods will also be plentiful including pizza, steak or grilled cheese.

Bell said Springfield Rotary received its biggest year of applications ever, that makes for quality and diversity. He attributes the interest to the reputation the competition has built.

“The vendors really like to attend with how well organized we are and how we cater to having a high-quality event,” he said. “The word of mouth is this is one of the best-run food truck events, and we don’t change up what’s been well received.”

Bell gets calls each year from people in other states seeking advice on how to do a successful food truck event due to Springfield’s Rotary’s positive feedback.

Rotary will have beverages including beer, soft drinks and water available at the Veterans Park concession stands. Stage performers include Mike Manley and Katie Harford, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Andy Fox, 1-2:45 p.m., The Factory Line, 3-4:45 and Terrapin Moon, 5:15-7.

While enjoying the food, attendees can also find satisfaction in knowing Springfield Rotary has raised nearly $300,000 since the first competition for its charitable causes, 90 percent of which goes to the local community. Rotary efforts support local projects, children with disabilities, scholarships and excellence in teaching.

“We’re not only doing something fun, but the dollars raised go back into the community and this has been one of our best fundraising years,” Bell said.

People interested in contributing to Rotary can do so through its website or cans set up for donations at the concession stands.

A panel of chefs and restaurant owners will judge the competition and awards for the first, second and third place finishers will be announced around 4:45 p.m. Attendees can also vote in a people’s choice award through the event mobile app.

More information on the event including the full lineup of trucks is available on the event website.

“We’ll have good entertainment, beverages and endless food choices, and the weather report is looking good,” Bell said.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

Where: Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Admission: free; food and beverages will be for sale

More info: www.springfieldfoodtruck.com