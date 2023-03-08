Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Butler County Lincoln Day Dinner

The Butler County Republican Party announced this week that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the GOP’s special guest on April 13 at the Savannah Center, 5533 Chappel Crossing Blvd., West Chester Twp.

The 44-year-old governor hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, though many expect it’s an inevitable announcement. Right now, there are only three GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential primary.