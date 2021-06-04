First Friday returns to Springfield today; IndieCraft coming up next week

Friday evenings in downtown Springfield will be busy with activity this week and next, beginning with First Friday today and continuing with the return of a popular event next weekend.
First Friday events have continued even as the pandemic has persisted. Today, it will be back to the form people will recognize and a sign returning to normal according to John Kelly, downtown events coordinator for the Greater Springfield Partnership, with live music, food and drink specials and merchant specials from participating businesses, 5 to 9 p.m.
“June is the comeback month. This is a big celebration kickoff,” said Kelly. “This First Friday is more of a set event with new businesses brought into the mix.”
Music is a huge draw of First Fridays and there will be several choices. COhatch’s Market Bar will present emerging country music performer Isaac Alan Bryant, who combines the spirit of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and the young Elvis Presley in his music at 7 p.m.
Hatch Artist Studios has returning favorite Thaddeus Williams at 7 p.m., followed by Charlie and Amanda, also known as the King and Queen of Dayton Country. Many Hatch artists will also be showing their works throughout the evening.
First Friday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. means live music from Mother’s Jazz Collective, a group of local performers at 7:30 p.m.
Food and drinks are also part of the First Friday flavor. Here’s a sample of what to expect:
Salato Deli will have appetizer and drink specials; The Painted Pepper will offer First Friday Tappas; Fratelli’s showcases Italian margarita specials; Cork + Board brings Wine Flight specials; Stella Bleu Bistro has food and drink specials all weekend, led by its coconut crusted shrimp dinner special.
Saturday will also see the return of the Springfield Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on North Market Street adjacent the Heritage Center of Clark County and COhatch.
Weekend activities follow next week when IndieCraft 2021 will be back at Mother Stewart’s beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, mixing live music and a chance to sample craft beers from 10 breweries and food choices from nine food trucks. It will pick up again at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Admission to all events is free; tasting tickets are available for purchase for IndieCraft beer.
For more information on these activities, visit the Visit Greater Springfield Facebook page.