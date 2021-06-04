First Friday returns to Springfield today; IndieCraft coming up next week

First Friday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. means live music from Mother’s Jazz Collective, a group of local performers at 7:30 p.m.

Food and drinks are also part of the First Friday flavor. Here’s a sample of what to expect:

Salato Deli will have appetizer and drink specials; The Painted Pepper will offer First Friday Tappas; Fratelli’s showcases Italian margarita specials; Cork + Board brings Wine Flight specials; Stella Bleu Bistro has food and drink specials all weekend, led by its coconut crusted shrimp dinner special.

Saturday will also see the return of the Springfield Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on North Market Street adjacent the Heritage Center of Clark County and COhatch.

Explore United Senior Services to reopen Springfield location starting next week

Weekend activities follow next week when IndieCraft 2021 will be back at Mother Stewart’s beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, mixing live music and a chance to sample craft beers from 10 breweries and food choices from nine food trucks. It will pick up again at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Admission to all events is free; tasting tickets are available for purchase for IndieCraft beer.

For more information on these activities, visit the Visit Greater Springfield Facebook page.