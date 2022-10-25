Firefighter hurt, two households displaced after Springfield duplex fire

A firefighter was injured and two households have been displaced following a fire in a duplex in Springfield Monday evening.
According to Springfield Fire Division Battalion Chief Jeremy Linn, the fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.
During the fire, one firefighter sustained a back injury and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. They have since been discharged, Linn said.
One side of the duplex was badly damaged, the chief said, but fire damaged the power lines for both sides.
Ohio Edison was asked to disconnect the power, and the Red Cross was called to assist both households find somewhere else to stay.
In Other News
1
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
2
Best of Springfield: Rejuvenated band Allison Road growing its...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield housing group marks 20 years with new satellite office
5
Thousands of Springfield utility customers being returned to Ohio...
About the Author