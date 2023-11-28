Fire destroys century-old Clark County house

Firefighters said the house was fully involved in flames when they arrived.

Springfield Twp. received mutual aid from Harmony and Pleasant townships in Clark County and the Central Twps. Joint Fire District from Madison County.

A man reportedly was at the house working in his office when the fire started. He escaped without injury.

Officials did not immediately have a cause for the fire.

The roof had collapsed. Firefighters were attacking the fire with an aerial ladder and with firefighters on the ground with hand lines.

The house is believed to be more than 100 years old.