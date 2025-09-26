Fire at Wittenberg residence hall causes some students to be temporarily displaced

The response was immediately upgraded to a full commercial structure fire. Initial responders, including Springfield Fire Crews and Wittenberg University Campus Police, conducted a rapid search of the building and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated.

No students, faculty, staff or visitors were found inside the building at the time of the fire as they had evacuated with the activation of the fire alarm system, according to the city.

Additional firefighting units were assigned to extinguish the fire in the basement, which was quickly brought under control. A secondary, thorough search of the facility confirmed that no one remained inside.

Crews continue to ventilate smoke from the building Friday evening, and they are working closely with Wittenberg University staff to assist in the temporary relocation of students who reside in Myers Hall.

The fire is not considered suspicious and appears to have been contained to the basement mechanical room, the city said.

There were no injuries reported among students, staff or first responders.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division, in coordination with Wittenberg University, continues to monitor the scene to ensure safety and assist with recovery efforts.