911 calls in fatal Springfield shooting detail scene, gunfight

The man told a dispatcher that he was “hiding in the bushes” after engaging in a “gunfight” with another man. He said the other man “had the gun first” and held the caller and two other people at gunpoint before telling the caller to “get in the car.”

The caller said he threw his gun, though it is unclear where, and took cover before he “had to shoot him because he was shooting at me and two other people.”

Explore 1 dead in early morning Springfield shooting

“Please hurry; I don’t want to be shot,” he said. “I don’t want to be killed.”

At least one family member called 911, and multiple callers said Posey was shot in the chest and there was a lot of blood.

The scene around Posey appeared chaotic, with yelling and people talking over each other as several people panicked and urged paramedics to hurry.

One caller, a neighbor, said around 10 gunshots woke her up.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting as “an isolated incident” and do not believe there is an active threat to the public, the department said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact SPD at 937-324-7685 or submit an anonymous tip to spd@springfieldohio.gov.