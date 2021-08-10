Attorney General named special prosecutor in Eric Cole death involving Springfield officer

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office requested that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office be appointed as a Special Prosecutor in the matter of the death of Eric Cole “to ensure that there was no appearance of a Conflict of Interest in this case,” a press release from the prosecutor’s office stated.

“I believe this office could have handled this case in an impartial and professional manner. However, there are times when even the appearance of bias can erode faith in the justice system,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said in a release. “The involvement of a Springfield Police Division officer in this case and the allegations made by the family of Mr. Cole have led me to believe that any involvement from this office would be viewed as unfair and biased.”