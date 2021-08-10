Attorney General named special prosecutor in Eric Cole death involving Springfield officer

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office was appointed as a special prosecutor for the case of Eric Cole’s death.
The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office requested that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office be appointed as a Special Prosecutor in the matter of the death of Eric Cole “to ensure that there was no appearance of a Conflict of Interest in this case,” a press release from the prosecutor’s office stated.
“I believe this office could have handled this case in an impartial and professional manner. However, there are times when even the appearance of bias can erode faith in the justice system,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said in a release. “The involvement of a Springfield Police Division officer in this case and the allegations made by the family of Mr. Cole have led me to believe that any involvement from this office would be viewed as unfair and biased.”
Cole, 42, of Springfield, was shot by an unknown assailant the night of June 13 and was laying in the street, bleeding, in the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard when he was struck by a Springfield Police Division cruiser.
The officer involved in the incident was identified as Amanda Rosales. She was placed on administrative leave.
Cole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The official cause of Cole’s death has not been determined, but a preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office showed that Cole had blunt-force trauma to several body parts along with a gunshot wound.
Cole’s death has been the subject of community demonstrations, with attendees demanding justice and accountability for Cole.