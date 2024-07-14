Favorites, newcomers to play Clark County Fair’s big tent

>> Clark County Fair to open Friday with more improvements

The first big tent act will depart from tradition by offering a show on Friday, according to Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds executive director. Ryan Roth is Elvis, a longtime fair favorite, will take on the King of Rock n’ Roll’s biggest songs.

“We don’t ever do a band on Friday when we open. Ryan typically plays on Monday, but we wanted to offer more entertainment, and he fills the tent every time”, Blair said.

The woman who grew up on the fairgrounds and went on to a professional music career always makes time in her summer to come back and perform. The band Hasting, led by Kate Hasting, will play its brand of high-energy country on Saturday evening.

Blair said people look forward to Hasting coming back each year. Tiffany Johnson will open the show.

Sunday returns another tradition with a day of Christian music, allowing local church members to showcase their voices. The music will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the CTC Shelter House with the big tent show featuring First Christian Church and Medway Church at 5.

“This is always the biggest night of entertainment of the week. It’s nothing short of moving,” said Blair.

Springfield’s own Matt Clarkson Band will return for a second year on Monday to perform their blend of southern rock and country. Tuesday will be the only evening of fair week with no big tent entertainment for the 4-H Review.

Another local act that has built a strong following, including being named the top band in the 2022 Best of Springfield competition, is Allison Road, fresh off its first performance at the Summer Arts Festival, and it will make its fair debut on Wednesday. Up-and-coming Springfield country singer-songwriter Leah Crose will open the show.

Clark County native Wyatt McCubbin may be Kate Hasting’s male counterpart as a country music fair mainstay. The singer-songwriter will return to the big tent on Thursday for the first time in a few years.

“It probably just wouldn’t be the same if Wyatt wasn’t here to perform for us,” Blair said.

The final big tent show for 2024 will be a new tribute act — Heatwave: The Music of Linda Ronstadt will perform the ‘70s superstar’s hits on July 26.

“We’ve got a lot of different entertainment we think people will enjoy, especially a lot of performers from the area,” said Blair.

For more information on the Clark County Fair or entertainment, go to clarkcoag.com/.