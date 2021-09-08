Family & Youth Initiatives to host fundraiser to help ‘make community aware of what they do’

FYI reaches roughly 7,500 families a year through its four main programs, Stefanow said. The four main programs include:

The Parenting Network - To support families in every stage from pregnancy planning to parenting.

The Real Life Teen Choices program - Brings empowering lifestyle decision-making awareness in middle and high schools.

The Mentoring program - Focuses on reaching children after school and those in the Juvenile Detention Center.

The Community Garden - Allows families to have gardening space and grows fresh produce to donate to the New Carlisle and Park Layne food pantries.

“Our mission is empowering families, providing hope. I truly believe that what we do through all of our programs is rescuing children from potential trauma. Our programs touch on trying to keep our kids safe ... When we can keep our kids safe and develop healthier family units, that is better for our community all around,” Stefanow said.

“When I talk to people about what we do and what we’re trying to do, trying to accomplish and the impact we’re trying to have, I want people to come along who are passionate about helping families and helping kids. I want them to come alongside of us and help us continue the mission, help us spread the word more ... We can only reach so many on our own, and we can definitely impact more families if we had more people come along side of us and invest in this,” she added.