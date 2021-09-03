Clark-Shawnee holding online real estate auction for Rockway school

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is holding an online real estate auction for Rockway Elementary School.
The auction will end at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. As of Tuesday, the current bid is $63,000, with a $1,000 bid increment, making the current minimum bid $64,000. The auction started on Aug. 11 with a bid of $50,000, and there have been 15 bidders.
Rockway’s gross building area is 43,467 square feet, according to county records. It’s located on a tract of ground of 7.6 net usable acres with 8,060 gross acres. There are two total buildings, including a one-story and three-story building that are connected by a tunnel.
The auction is being held on govdeals.com. To find the auction, search for Rockway School.
According to the site, the building is being sold separately than the contents inside that are not fixed to the structure. The auction for the contents will be held later this month. Winning bidders of the inside contents will be allowed to remove their items before the sale of the building going to closing.
The highest bid will be subject to board approval and a tentative board meeting will be scheduled within five business days of the auction closing. After the board approval, the winner will be notified.
The tentative closing date on this property will be held mid-October.
Rockway is being sold due to the district opening the new Clark-Shawnee Elementary School.
Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building. Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state covered about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.