Clark-Shawnee holding online real estate auction for Rockway school

The highest bid will be subject to board approval and a tentative board meeting will be scheduled within five business days of the auction closing. After the board approval, the winner will be notified.

The tentative closing date on this property will be held mid-October.

Rockway is being sold due to the district opening the new Clark-Shawnee Elementary School.

Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building. Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state covered about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.