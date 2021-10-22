Fall fun this weekend: Pumpkins, markets and trunk-or-treat

As stated on Facebook, “Trunk or treat and a photo is free if you bring a much needed donation to the Clark County SPCA. Items needed: unscented baby wipes, Pine Sol, paper towels, kitten/puppy food, peanut butter.”

All dogs must be on a leash and current on their vaccines.

For more information, visit the King Kennel page on Facebook.

Pumpkin Picking & Haunted Wagon Rides at Young’s Dairy

Pumpkin picking and spooky wagon rides will continue to be available through the end of October at the dairy farm.

Pumpkins can be picked from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For those who wish to choose their pumpkins by hand in the field, purchase a ticket at the Farmstead Cheese Marketplace located inside the Dairy Store to ride the wagon that goes to the Pumpkin Patch.

Pricing is $9.50 per pumpkin, and includes the wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins can also be purchased at the Dairy Store.

The wagon rides are offered every Friday and Saturday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The rides, although spooky, are family-friendly and child-friendly. Children under 11 must ride accompanied by an adult.

Rides cost $14 per person 6 years and older, and children 5 and under cost $6. Parking is available in the field on the property.

For more information, visit https://youngsdairy.com/.

Fish and Shrimp Festival: Halloween Bash 2021

This event is part of Freshwater Farms’ “Seven Seafood Saturdays of Fall,” which began in September, and continues Saturdays through the end of October.

These days will feature local food trucks, as well as seafood specialties from the kitchens of Freshwater Farms, along with craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages.

Arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will be at the festival, along with animal displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, and pygmy goats. The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market will also be open. The festival will also have live music performed by various bands each week.

Online reservations for festival food and drive-thru onsite ordering and pickup will also be available. Reservations can be made prior to each festival day at fwfarms.com/shop or by calling 937-652-3701.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/.

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise and baked goods.

The market will be open every Saturday through the end of October.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.