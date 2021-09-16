Fall fun begins in Clark County: Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and more

As autumn and Halloween season approaches, there are plenty of things in the local area to help you get in the fall spirit.
Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror
The Hotel of Terror haunted house will have its opening night for the season Friday at 8 p.m. at 1291 Cold Springs Rd. in Springfield.
In 2018, the Hotel of Terror was voted the #1 Scariest Haunt in Ohio out of 160 haunted attractions by Scare Factor. In 2020, the haunted house was received Best Assault on the Senses and Best Expansion.
Tickets cost $20 per person. Groups of 20 or more will be granted discounts, making tickets $17 per person.
Masks or face coverings are required to be worn for entry.
For more information and a full disclaimer list, visit http://faceyourfearshaunt.com/.
H Estates Mad Pumpkins
The business will be opening on Sept. 22 for the fall season through Oct. 31.
The pumpkin patch is located at 3183 Lower Valley Pike in Springfield and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
In addition to the pumpkin patch, there will be hay rides available, and hay bales will also be sold for $6.
The Timber River Trail will also be open. Tickets to the trail cost $5 per person. Children under 2 years old are free.
For more information, visit the H Estates Mad Pumpkins page on Facebook.
Terror Maze
The Terror Maze is back for its 28th year, for another year of thrills with its maze of wooded trails.
The maze is open from Sept. 24 through the end of October at 6988 Springfield Jamestown Rd. in Springfield.
Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Regular tickets cost $15. The “zombie” package, which includes a ticket, T-shirt, and a glow stick.
For more information, visit https://www.terrormaze.com/.
Peifer Orchards
The orchards shop is open for the season, selling fall favorites alongside farm goods.
The grounds are located at 4590 U.S. 68 N. in Yellow Springs.
Fall goods include pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales and mums, along with varieties apples, apple cider, and more.
The orchard is also open to visitors to pick their own apples on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
Farm entrance admission is $2 per person. Children 3 and younger are free.
This is not a comprehensive list. If you know of a related business or would like to have your business added to this list, please send an email to Tia.Clyburn@coxinc.com.