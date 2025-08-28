Fair at New Boston to bring 18th Century alive this weekend

The annual Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield will recreate life in the 18th Century with a variety of foods, crafts, a Native American Village, demonstrations, live entertainment and more, Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

News
By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
16 minutes ago
Until a time machine is invented, the time portal known as the Fair at New Boston will open up for its annual Labor Day weekend recreation of Ohio life in the late 18th Century.

The fair will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 at George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield. The event is family-friendly and will go on rain or shine.

“We are plugging along and on track to bring a good fair and Mother Nature will take care of the rest,” said Kris Shultz, one of the event organizers.

The fair will have its usual mix of signature foods, crafts, demonstrations, live entertainment and kids’ activities with some fresh attractions.

“It’s the familiar fair with new and different experiences. People want the familiar and new and interesting things, and we’ve done our due diligence to bring those,” he said.

File - George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield pictured hosting the 42nd annual Fair at New Boston on Sept. 1, 2024. The event recreates Ohio frontier life between 1780-1810. The fair will returned this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The food will include fair favorites like pork chops and scotch eggs but also pop in a new classic – kettle corn 18th century style from a recipe recently discovered by one of the vendors. The tavern will have adult beverages, and the popular coffee house will have various hot drinks.

There will be new artisans along with several returning from last year to demonstrate skills necessary for those living in the late 18th century. The Native American village will have an increased Native American presence with more artisan work in that realm.

George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield pictured hosting the 42nd annual Fair at New Boston on Sept. 1, 2024. The event recreates Ohio frontier life between 1780-1810, including a militia camp with live reenactments. The fair will returned this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

“Our goal is for visitors to be educated and broaden their view of the people present at the time,” said Shultz.

Liveries will show what it was like raising animals, and live entertainment will show what the people of the time enjoyed before television, movies and radio.

The militia camp will capture the feel of military life, and the popular battle recreations always get visitors’ attention. Cannon fire can take some visitors by surprise, but was a natural sound of the times.

The nonprofit organization George Rogers Clark Heritage Association, which puts on the Fair at New Boston, is made up of those with a common interest in preserving the history of the times and the participants were once spectators who love sharing this with visitors, Shultz said.

An education day on the Friday prior to the public fair will give area students a chance to experience a recreation of the period and maybe enhance their appreciation of what went before.

“Why get history from a two-dimensional book when you can get a live person,” Shultz said. “We welcome anyone who wants to be a participant in the fairs to join our organization.”

Gate adult tickets cost $15 for single-day or $20 for two-days; $12 for single or $17 for two days for active-duty military, veterans and first responders with proper ID; and $6 for single or $9 for two days for kids ages 6-15.

For more information, go to grcha.org.

FILE - George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield pictured hosting the 42nd annual Fair at New Boston on Sept. 1, 2024. The event recreates Ohio frontier life between 1780-1810. The fair will returned this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at George Rogers Clark Park, 936 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Brett Turner