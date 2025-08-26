Gas prices jump dramatically across region: What’s really going on

The price for a gallon of gas in the area averaged $3.34 a gallon Monday, 28.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Dayton was priced at $2.49 a gallon Monday while the most expensive was $3.51 a gallon, a difference of $1.02 a gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio was $3.35 as of 9:30 a.m. today, according to GasBuddy.

That’s up 36 cents since last week’s average of $2.99 and up 26.1 cents since last month’s average of $3.10, and up 13.9 cents since last year’s average of $3.22.

The lowest price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Dayton area this morning was $2.69 at several locations across the region, including stations in Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp. and West Carrollton, according to GasBuddy.

The average price is $3.35, while the most expensive cost for a gallon of gas is listed at $3.49 a gallon.

On good days, area gas prices linger in the mid-to-upper $2 per gallon range, but when they cycle back up, they exceed $3 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, previously told this news outlet.

Gas stations engage in price-cycling by steadily lowering prices to undercut competitors, overlooking small market changes daily until their profit margins run thin, De Haan has said.

When that is no longer profitable, they raise prices by 25 to 40 cents per gallon to maintain profit margins of 15 to 20 cents per gallon, he said.