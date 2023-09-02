Fair at New Boston continues Labor Day weekend tradition

Cody Park and his family joined countless others for the first day of the 41st annual Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park to visit the recreated atmosphere of the year 1809. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors were treated to sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the late 18th and early 19th centuries with battle recreations, shows and demonstrations.

Parker, a Northeastern graduate, enjoyed visits to the fair’s education days as a student. Having lived away from the area for many years, he was eager to recapture the feeling with wife, Emily, and their kids, ages 1 and 3.

“I really want to catch the battle and explore. It’s a great interest of mine,” said Parker.

Bagpipe music welcomed visitors as the gates opened and people gathered for the official opening at the fair master’s tent. It was a mix of those in period clothing alongside visitors toting cell phones and cameras as several shouts of “Hip hip huzzah,” the event’s signature cheer, filled the air.

A special visitor was also introduced — James Madison, the fourth U.S. President of the young country, who invited people to visit his estate in Montpelier, Va. The only other president to have “visited” here in the past was George Washington.

Madison, played by Kyle Jenks, roamed the fair to meet the “good, healthy people” of the country’s newest state. While there are plenty of reenactors who do Washington and Abraham Lincoln, Jenks said Madison has always been underrepresented this way and is glad to fill the gap.

He visited the fair previously, recalling the War of 1812 battle unit, and was happy to be here. Jenks enjoyed meeting students at Friday’s educational day and spent his hours Friday evening studying up on Madison to bring authenticity to his role, able to easily rattle off his quotes.

“This is rather unique. This is a less of a military event but more of a market fair tailored to the general public and the quality is top notch,” he said.

While battlefield recreations are a standard at the Fair at New Boston, a new form of combat and the weapons used debuted in the form of the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy from Grand Rapids, Mich. Jerry Berg and Natalie Budnick did duel demonstrations and showed historical weapons from the museum’s collection.

These included long swords from the mid-1700s with Berg describing the weapon and who’d have used it. He said they were excited to participate here for the first time.

“We’ve been trying to expand the educational program to share with others,” he said. “We’d be glad to come back any time.”

The games of the period offered a fun distraction as visitors tried walking on stilts or a friendly game of tug of rope, which was adopted from Scottish Highland games.

Anna Crawford didn’t expect to find herself standing on a makeshift stump and try to win the tug of war against a reenactor, especially as she wore a dress and sandals. But she was victorious, making it worth it.

“It was fun. I just listened to what she said and pulled,” Crawford said of being roped into participating.

Crawford’s daughter Keirsten, mom Sherri McComas and other kids also tried the tug. They have been to six or seven Fairs here from their home in Centerville, which is also like a field trip as the children are homeschooled. They looked forward to ice cream with plum sauce after their rope workout.

“We like the old simpleness of life back then,” McComas said of the appeal of visiting here.

Tickets are sold at the gate only and cost $10 for ages 12-older, $8 for active-duty military and first responders with ID, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for ages 5-under. For more information, go to grcha.org/fair-new-boston/.