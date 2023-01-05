Clark-Shawnee middle, high school closed today due to water issue

High school students who attend Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and resident students who attend the Global Impact STEM Academy were picked up as close to their normal times as possible Thursday morning.

Clark-Shawnee Elementary students operated on a normal schedule.

This issue is not related to the one from the other week as that was connected to the old water system, Kuhn said.

The extreme winter temperatures Christmas weekend caused a critical component in the old water system to fail, which resulted in depressurization that could potentially cause the water inside the system to become contaminated.

Because of that, the district issued a boil advisory, with signs posted at all sinks and all drinking fountains were bagged.

Kuhn said when the district completed the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) renovation project on the Clark-Shawnee middle and high school building in 2020, the existing water treatment system was not called out for replacement but they still decided to replace it with a new one.