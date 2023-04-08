Explosion in Springfield apartment building injures 3

An explosion in Springfield injured three people on Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to a report of a gas explosion in the 1000 block of East Home Road at about 1 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Division dispatch.
Three victims were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters. One person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, one was taken to a hospital in Kettering and the third victim was taken to another local hospital, dispatch said.
Springfield Fire Division is still on scene.
