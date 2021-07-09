Explore the outdoors with Springfield Symphony annual garden tour

The Garden Tour was one of the few summer events that wasn’t canceled in 2020, but with masks and health restrictions in place at the time. There aren’t currently any health restrictions, but attendees are welcome to use health precautions on the tour.

Explore New Clark County task seeks to become additional support for nursing home residents

“The thing that is inspiring is people can visit these gardens and get ideas for their own gardens they might not have visualized or considered before. It gives them different options and ways to create a garden or certain plantings,” said Claudia Fett, co-chair of the event with Janet James.

She said the tours have a good mix of city and country gardens and a community garden, ranging from small to large.

“There’s versatility. We have gardens in our city people may not be aware of and community gardens you don’t have to have a ticket to attend,” Fett said.

Tour stops include:

519 S. Limestone St., Springfield, Benning residence. Considered an oasis in the city, explore a garden while still seeing downtown sights including the Heritage Center.

411 Wildwood Drive, Springfield, Sheehan residence. Trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals border woods surrounding the home along with bird houses, boulders, a back patio and stone walls.

Kiwanis Children’s Garden, Snyder Park, Springfield. Dedicated in 2019, the area features several garden beds, sunflowers, a sensory zone, sun dial and much more. Considered a hidden treasure, the space is ideal for children and adults to explore and find beauty.

3505 Johnson Road, Springfield, Rankin residence. The Cape Cod-style home saw most of the plants and ornamental grasses come from a former residence. The garden has several sitting areas and a rose garden with over 100 rose bushes.

10123 Black Pike, New Carlisle, Morningside Meadows/Brubaker residence. A returning stop on the tour, this rural property has transformed into a micro flower farm that provides flowers to local florists, farmers markets and other places. Flower bouquets will be available for purchase at this stop.

An interactive Google Map at the symphony’s website will allow attendees to print directions. More information on the tour is also available there.

Presale tickets are available from the Springfield Symphony office, Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist or from any WASSO member.

WASSO is interested in talking with anyone interested in having their garden or would like to suggest one for future garden tours. Contact the Springfield Symphony for more information.

HOW TO GO

What: WASSO Garden Tour

Where: Five locations throughout Clark County

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11

Admission: $15 presale; $20 days of tour

More info: www.springfieldsym.org