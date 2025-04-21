Excellence in Teaching: Hayward educator Wheeler found passion by chance

Wheeler and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award today. The 37th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and Meijer.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will receive a $1,250 check, a recognition plaque, an engraved paperweight and proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

One day when Wheeler was in study hall, she asked her teacher if she could help during that period, and the teacher let her grade papers and help struggling students.

“I quickly discovered that I truly enjoyed helping others learn, and this experience sparked my passion for teaching,” she said. “What I didn’t know at the time was that my teacher’s classroom included students with disabilities, and I was working directly with some of these students. Reflecting on it now, I realize that this moment in my life set me on the path to becoming an intervention specialist — a role that would become my true calling."

As for being an intervention specialist, Wheeler gets a “deep fulfillment” from helping students who struggle with school find their own success, such as learning how to open a locker, putting in hearing aids independently, switching classes on their own or growing in academic classes.

“What truly drives me are the moments when students light up with smiles and excitement because they’ve accomplished something they once thought was impossible. These are the moments I live for. I hold them close in my heart, especially on the tough days, when the work feels difficult or frustrating. It’s these successes, no matter how small, that remind me why I do what I do,” she said.

Wheeler, who has taught math, science, English and academic resource room classes, said she is inspired by her students. Her favorite part is seeing former students in public and learning about what they do.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness their growth and to know that they still feel comfortable and safe enough to open up to me about their lives. These moments remind me of the lasting connections we form as educators and the impact we have on students long after they leave our classrooms,” she said.

Receiving this award as an intervention specialist, Wheeler said, is a recognition of the countless hours those special education teachers dedicate to students.

“As intervention specialists, we pour ourselves into our work, often going above and beyond to support our students’ growth. Each day, we come to school to teach, while also managing mandatory, time-sensitive paperwork that often extends into our personal time at home,” she said. “This award affirms that we will continue to strive for excellence, giving our students the best possible support and guidance every day.”

Wheeler earned her master of science degree from Wittenberg University and is pursuing an administrative license to become a student services supervisor.

2025 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the last story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award. See Wednesday’s newspaper for coverage of the event.