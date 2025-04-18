Excellence in Teaching: Kenwood’s Orwick found her niche with kindergarteners

“My first interview was for a kindergarten position, and I was elated to be offered the job. That was more than 40 years ago, and I have never considered teaching a different grade,” she said.

Orwick and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award April 21. The 37th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and Meijer.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will receive a $1,250 check, a recognition plaque, an engraved paperweight and proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

Orwick, who enjoyed school as a child, was placed in kindergarten from student teaching, and knew she found her niche.

“Kindergarten is unique because it is a foundational period for children’s social, emotional, and academic development,” she said. “It is an opportunity to foster a love of learning through play and exploration, while also introducing basic literacy and numeracy skills.”

Although she enjoys many aspects of kindergarten, Orwick’s favorite lessons are opportunities for the students to creatively express themselves through art, music, movement, creative dramatics and sensory experiences.

The most meaningful reward Orwick said she’s received from teaching kindergarten is building personal and long-lasting relationships with students and their families.

She said she’s celebrated high school graduations, weddings and baby showers with former students, delivered get-well wishes and grieved with them, and former students sometimes bring their children to her class.

“These multigenerational relationships are a priceless treasure I am so fortunate to own,” she said.

Orwick has been inspired by many people, including her parents, former teachers, colleagues and daughter. She said she’s honored to be recognized because it “celebrates the importance of educators and the dedication and commitment we make every day to the young people in our community.”

Orwick earned her master of education degree from Wright State University.

2025 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the third story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award.