Events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center July 4 through Aug. 27 will get the new “Hit a Double” bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. All registered donors will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Twp. Community Clean Up Day

Springfield TWP’s Limecrest Community Clean Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Enter at 2855 Oletha Avenue and exit on Cleve Avenue. Household items such as trash, furniture, tires, mattresses, etc. will be accepted. Paints, chemicals, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, business or non-residential waste will not be accepted. Participants must show proof of residency. For more information, call 937-322-3459.

New Carlisle Rotary Fundraiser

The New Carlisle Rotary Club is hosting the Stronger Together 2022 fundraising event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle. The event will include dinner, bourbon tasting experience, auctions, and live music.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Explore Clark State expands partnership with The Abilities Connection to offer assessment lab

Ice Cream Social

The Woman’s Town Club will host an ice cream social to celebrate the organizations 100th anniversary, which began in 1822, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from members. Attendees can enjoy their favorite ice cream sundae, there will be music, and a chance to guess the number of balloons in a car for a prize.

South Charleston Opera House Presentation

Women of South Charleston will be the topic of a presentation in the South Charleston Opera House at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at 35 S. Chillicothe St. The Opera House is on the upper floor of the Town Hall. A new comfortable stair lift provides access to everyone.

Sue Mattinson, trustee of the Heritage Commission, will share untold stories of local women born before 1920, when women gained the right to vote. This talk will discuss their occupations, connection to Mother Stewart and the temperance movement, household help, divorces, and a wedding (and golden anniversary) that drew congratulations from President Calvin Coolidge.

Music in the Gardens

The Yellow Springs Community Band will present a variety of concert and patriotic music beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park Road in Springfield. Music in the Gardens is presented by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County. Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music. The performance is free but donations will be accepted. The event will be cancelled if the weather does not permit.