Events around region this week

The Mary Rutan Hospital community blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

All registered donors also receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center during the month of March is automatically entered in the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” drawing for a “Final Four” of grand prizes. The top prize is a big screen (70-inch) TV, the second drawing is for a Weber grill, the third drawing is for a YETI cooler, and the final prize is a Solo Stove.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022 and to consider donating platelets, plasma, or double red cells.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Southeast Neighborhood Association Meeting

Robert and Flossie Hulsizer will be guest speakers at Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont.

The program will cover the future changes planned for the historic Columbia Street Cemetery in Springfield, due to a special project currently underway. The Hulsizers will update the group regarding the planning, progress and fundraising needed for the fulfillment of this community endeavor.

Individuals interested in learning more about local improvements and activities are urged to attend the meeting. City police officers will give reports and answer any questions. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door. SENA meetings are an outgrowth of a Trinity Evangelism Committee’s door to door community survey over 23 years ago. For more information about SENA, call 937-323-5865.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Walgreens, 2609 E. Main St. in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.