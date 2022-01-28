Hamburger icon
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

There are several events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including a rainbow lunch and thrift store at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Credit: Bill Lackey







By Brooke Spurlock
19 minutes ago

Center Coat Drive

The Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center Warm Coats-Warm Hearts Coat Drive has been extended through January.

Anyone wishing to donate coats for men, women or children can do so by dropping them off at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St. in Springfield. Used coats are acceptable if they are in good condition with working fasteners and no rips. Other types of outerwear are acceptable and appreciated, like sweaters, jackets, and sweatshirts. Even hats and gloves can help someone stay warm this season.

The drive will go on through January and the coats will then be distributed to people in need at no cost.

Call 937-399-2811 if you need more information.

St. John’s Lunch and Thrift Store

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a Rainbow Table lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Everyone is welcome.

The Outreach Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Walk/Run Group

A winter run/walk group will take place outdoors at 7:30 a.m. every Saturday morning.

ExploreUnemployment rate remains lowest amid pandemic in Clark and Champaign counties

The group will start in the parking lot of the Springfield Museum (near the flags) and head toward one of the many bike trails.

Runners and walkers are invited.

New Carlisle Blood Drive

The Medway Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood is in short supply nationwide and in the CBC region high demand continues for type O blood. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022 and asking type O, A-negative and B-negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation.

Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives as many employees continue to work from home. CBC encourages remote workers to find a local blood drive and donate.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

ExploreUnemployment-related ID theft victims qualify for free credit monitoring

Church Outreach Program

The Montgomery Avenue Church of Christ in Springfield will launch a Community Outreach Program on Saturday at Groceryland, 1822 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

Beginning at 10 a.m., grocery gift cards will be distributed to the first 100 individuals to shop in the store.

For questions, please call Vivian White at 937-322-5277 or Carolyn Henry at 937-322-9542.

Urbana Book Signing

A signing for Deborah Lawson-Martin’s recently released book of poetry, Love and Heartache Moments, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The book captures the moments of love, loss and self-discovery.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) will present A Serenade of Movement by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $40.40 or more and are available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

