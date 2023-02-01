Enjoy Clark County’s Night in Nashville to support Imagination Library

Since the Imagination Library was established here in 2017, Pedraza said almost 300,000 books have been distributed to area kids. Nearly 7,000 books a month, 5,000 in Clark County alone, go out.

Attendees are welcome to get into the spirit of the night by wearing their denim, cowboy hats, boots and rhinestones, or whatever casual outfit they choose. There will be heavy hors d’ oeuvres and silent and live auctions for experiences and tour packages.

A unique highlight will be a bourbon pull raffle with 20 select bourbons to be drawn throughout the event until all are taken.

Pedraza said the community members have always been generous in supporting the Imagination Library, and noted $25 of each ticket will sponsor a child. The recipients come from all demographics and will receive a new book each month, which is a highlight for the kids.

“It’s that simple,” she said. “It’s so cool because if you ask somebody, so many know or have kids or grandkids who benefit from the program. Kids smile when they get these in the mail. We’re excited because it keeps growing.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Clark County’s Night in Nashville”

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: Friday, Feb. 10, 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost: $50

More info: www.uwccmc.org/