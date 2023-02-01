Enjoy Clark County’s Night in Nashville to support Imagination Library

Spending a night on the town in Springfield at a celebration inspired by another town can help area children improve their literacy skills.
“Clark County’s Night in Nashville” will bring all the excitement of Music City, USA with auctions, food and drinks, music and more from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
The event is presented by the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties and will benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Clark County. Tickets cost $50 each and are available at the United Way’s website, www.uwccmc.org/.
Each February since 2017, area women looked forward to the Power of the Purse, a celebration supporting the Imagination Library. While fun and successful, United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties executive director Kerry Pedraza wanted a fresh approach, drawing men too, and looked to the city that made Parton famous as the appropriate homage.
“It was time to infuse new thoughts and excitement, an evolution of Power of the Purse that’s anyone who supports the value of literacy,” she said.
Since the Imagination Library was established here in 2017, Pedraza said almost 300,000 books have been distributed to area kids. Nearly 7,000 books a month, 5,000 in Clark County alone, go out.
Attendees are welcome to get into the spirit of the night by wearing their denim, cowboy hats, boots and rhinestones, or whatever casual outfit they choose. There will be heavy hors d’ oeuvres and silent and live auctions for experiences and tour packages.
A unique highlight will be a bourbon pull raffle with 20 select bourbons to be drawn throughout the event until all are taken.
Pedraza said the community members have always been generous in supporting the Imagination Library, and noted $25 of each ticket will sponsor a child. The recipients come from all demographics and will receive a new book each month, which is a highlight for the kids.
“It’s that simple,” she said. “It’s so cool because if you ask somebody, so many know or have kids or grandkids who benefit from the program. Kids smile when they get these in the mail. We’re excited because it keeps growing.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Clark County’s Night in Nashville”
Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield
When: Friday, Feb. 10, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $50
More info: www.uwccmc.org/
