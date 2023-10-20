BreakingNews
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Clark County man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man who walked away from his home in Clark County.

Granville Turner walked away from his residence on Villa Road in Springfield around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and does not have his necessary medications, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and navy blue sweatpants.

Turner is 6-feet tall, weighs 222 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

If you see Granville, call 911 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

