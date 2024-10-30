EMS leader for Clark County township pleads guilty to drug theft in other job

Whitehead pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl on or between May 1, 2023 and June 22, 2023 in Madison County, as well as morphine on or between June 7, 2023 and June 22, 2023, according to court records.

Pleasant Twp. Fire Chief Mike Willis said Whitehead started part time work at the department in the early 2000s, and his work in Madison County was full time. He said Pleasant Twp. receives its medications through the Greater Miami Valley Drug Bank Exchange, which means drugs are in sealed bags and much harder to steal. An investigation into Pleasant Twp. Fire and EMS found no missing drugs, Willis said.

The fire department and township are consulting with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, their legal representation, to determine next steps regarding Whitehead’s employment, Willis said. As of Wednesday, he is still considered the assistant chief of EMS operations, though Willis said Whitehead has not been doing that work for some time, and has been closely monitored during his administrative duties while he was under indictment.

Whitehead has not been involved in unsupervised direct patient care or in department training since he was indicted, Willis said.