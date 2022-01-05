Emergency shelter opens tonight in Springfield ahead of cold temperatures

An emergency shelter will open in Springfield at 8 p.m. today and is expected to remain open through Saturday afternoon to provide shelter amid extreme cold weather that is forecast for the area this week.
The shelter will be hosted by East High Street Church of the Nazarene, located at 1625 E. High St. The shelter entrance is at the corner of High Street and Ludlow Avenue, according to a City of Springfield press release.
Organizers will take COVID-respecting precautions for shelter operations, the city said.
“Our church is a community building, it’s here for the community.” said Marty Dennis, Pastor at East High Street Church of the Nazarene, said in the release.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 24 degrees. There is a chance of snow, mainly from about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, but it the high temperature again will be near 24 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 15.
The weekend will be warmer, with the high near 40 for Saturday. Saturday night is expected to have an overnight low around 38 degrees. Sunday is expected to be cloudy but warmer with a high near 47 degrees, but bitter cold may return Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 16.
The emergency shelter is a collaborative response coordinated by the Nehemiah Foundation, East High Street Church of the Nazarene, Interfaith Hospitality Network, City of Springfield, Clark County Government, Clark County Combined Health District, United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties, and many other local support networks, according to the release.
“The Nehemiah Foundation formed and solidified The Faith-Community Crisis Response Team Initiative in 2021 as one of four initiative ‘pathways,’” said Amy Wilman, Executive Director at the foundation. “Our mission is to cultivate unity among the faith community and provide a network and platform for generosity, community transformation, and hope.”
The United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties will host the Volunteers United Platform for individuals and organizations to sign up to volunteer at this extreme cold shelter, or other community collaborative response shelters that may need to open this winter, the release stated.
