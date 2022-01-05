Emergency shelter opens tonight in Springfield ahead of cold temperatures

The weekend will be warmer, with the high near 40 for Saturday. Saturday night is expected to have an overnight low around 38 degrees. Sunday is expected to be cloudy but warmer with a high near 47 degrees, but bitter cold may return Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 16.

The emergency shelter is a collaborative response coordinated by the Nehemiah Foundation, East High Street Church of the Nazarene, Interfaith Hospitality Network, City of Springfield, Clark County Government, Clark County Combined Health District, United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties, and many other local support networks, according to the release.

“The Nehemiah Foundation formed and solidified The Faith-Community Crisis Response Team Initiative in 2021 as one of four initiative ‘pathways,’” said Amy Wilman, Executive Director at the foundation. “Our mission is to cultivate unity among the faith community and provide a network and platform for generosity, community transformation, and hope.”

The United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties will host the Volunteers United Platform for individuals and organizations to sign up to volunteer at this extreme cold shelter, or other community collaborative response shelters that may need to open this winter, the release stated.