Springfield cancels MLK luncheon due to rise in COVID cases

The City of Springfield announced its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon is canceled due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Springfield and Clark County.
The city said that the Community Development Department staff and the MLK luncheon committee members are planning and organizing alternate ways to celebrate local peacemakers, businesses and nonprofits that embody the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
“It is important for our community to take every step possible to remain safe and healthy,” said Shannon Meadows, Springfield community development director.
Information on alternate efforts will be posted to the city’s Facebook page, the city said.
