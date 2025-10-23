Election 2025: 6 people running for 3 seats on Northwestern school board

Currently on the board are Andrew Gundolf and Leigh Ann Taylor, whose terms expire at the end of the year, as well as Matthew Cox and Erin Renegar, whose terms expire at the end of 2027.

White did not respond to this newspaper as of press time.

Jordan Daniels

Daniels is a lifelong Northwestern community member, touting it as “one of the best places to live and raise a family.” He said is an advocate for the schools and families.

“Serving in the U.S. Army Infantry taught me the value of selfless service, and I want to continue that service by giving back to the community that helped shape who I am,” Daniels said. “This is home, and I want to help strengthen its future.”

Daniels’ top priorities are maintaining a responsible and transparent budget, open communication and accountability. He said he plans to achieve these “with open, honest, and fair communication.”

Daniels is a U.S. Army Infantry combat veteran and member of the 101st Airborne, having served in the remote Kunar Province of Afghanistan.

“I’m also a proud graduate of Northwestern, deeply invested in this district’s present and future,” he said. “I’m not a politician; I’m a neighbor, a parent, and a public servant who wants to give back.”

Daniels said he is a “blue collar worker,” adding that real-world experience and commitment can be just as powerful as formal degrees. He manages safety and environmental compliance at a truck leasing and maintenance company.

He has been a coach and board member for the district’s Pewee Football and Cheer for the past seven years.

Seth Evans

Evans, pastor of Lawrenceville Community Church and CEO of Big Fish Local, said he cares “deeply” about the district with his wife teaching art there for the past 12 years and their children attending since preschool.

“I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of our teachers and staff, and I want to ensure they have the support and resources they need to help every student succeed,” Evans said. “This district has given so much to my family, and I want to give back by serving with integrity, transparency, and a focus on what’s best for kids.” Evans pointed to his 15 years of experience working with kids and teens and the church’s monthly food pantry and annual school supply drive. “I’ve seen how strong schools and strong communities go hand in hand,” Evans said.

Evans’ top priorities are supporting teachers and students, trust and transparency, and fiscal responsibility and long-term planning.

He would advocate for open dialogue with staff, for investment in programs to promote academic and personal growth and for “creative solutions to classroom challenges,” he said. Evans would encourage community engagement with listening sessions, better communication and more collaboration between the board and families, he said.

Regarding fiscal responsibility, Evans said he’ll “ask tough questions,” get clarity on spending priorities and ensure tax dollars directly benefit students and classrooms."

“I’m not a politician. I’m a husband, dad, pastor, and small business owner who cares deeply about this community. I believe in servant leadership: listening first, working together, and always putting students at the center of every decision,” Evans said. “Northwestern has given my family so much, and I want to give back by helping ensure our schools remain a source of pride and opportunity for every child, family, and staff member.”

Evans has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and English from Ohio Wesleyan University, as well as a Master of Divinity from the Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He is a Leadership Clark County Board member.

Samantha Hart

Hart has been involved in the district “in a variety of ways” and said school board is “the next step for me to try to do some good for our district.”

“After meeting the other candidates at the Meet the Candidate night earlier this month, I am confident that our schools will be in great hands regardless of who is elected because we really have some great people running,” Hart said. “But I bring a unique knowledge on process improvements, creating efficiencies, risk identification with solutioning, and creating a cohesive unit that works together towards common goals. I also bring a fresh perspective on ways to build on our foundation and keep us growing.”

Hart’s top priorities are transparency with the community, providing free breakfast and lunch for all students and school safety.

If elected, she intends to push for livestreamed board meetings with responses to community comments, explore how other districts offer free meals and seek grants or cost-saving strategies, expand access to mental health support, connect families with existing external resources, and enforce a zero-tolerance policy to ensure schools remain safe for all students.

Hart acknowledged some of her plans are “lofty,” but said, “You never know what you can achieve until you try.”

Hart has been involved in NAAA baseball for 14 years. She has been a Warrior Care Closet organizer for six years and the Cub Scouts secretary for one year. Hart has also been on the Northwestern junior/senior high parent teacher organization for two years. Hart is certified as a SAFe 6 Scrum Master, which is a type of a coach and facilitator for an Agile team. Agile is a type of project management and development approach. She plans to get her SAFe 6 Advanced Scrum Master certification later this month through her employer, Assurant.

Brenda Kaffenbarger

Kaffenbarger is running for school board to give back and support educators, staff and students in a positive and safe learning environment.

“I would like to see Northwestern continue offering many opportunities for a strong education and have the tools to carry out academic success,” Kaffenbarger said. She pointed to her “critical and creative thinking skills” and experience as a former employee in education as experiences that gave her “insight into collaborations needed between board policies and staff.”

Kaffenbarger’s top priorities are academic excellence and student development, district safety, and discal responsibility. She said the board should review and maintain curriculum while adapting to modern standards, explore techniques and ideas for safety and “be proactive in monitoring our budget to control expenditures.”

Kaffenbarger has a biomedical engineering degree from Otterbein University. She is the web content editor and graphic artist for Twin Ravens Online Auctions and co-owner of Kaffenbarger Farms with husband, Greg Kaffenbarger. She was an educator and musical theater director for the district. She has volunteered at her church, served as a 4-H advisor, been on the 4-H Miscellaneous Committee and maintained membership in the Farm Bureau.

Kevin Macy

Macy, family physician at Ohio Valley Primary Care, is seeking reelection to the board and said he has “been honored to be a part of this process and would love to serve the community for four more years.” Three of his children have graduated from the district and one is currently enrolled. Macy has learned a lot about the district from them and his experience on the board for eight years, he said. His top priorities are improving student health and safety, preventing deficit spending, and improving education, particularly in lower grade levels. If elected, Macy said he would ensure staff receive safety and mental health training and maintain a school resource officer and school psychologists.

He said he would work with staff to reduce spending and make good financial decisions, as well as encourage a focus on reading to younger students “with different methods to ensure that more students can successfully learn to read at an early age, providing a strong base for learning other subjects.”

Macy has a Bachelor of Science in biology from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine form Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is a member of the Medical Executive Committee at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and a pervious member of the Medical Executive Committee at Springfield Regional Medical Center.