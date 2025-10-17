6 competing for 3 seats on Greenon Local School board

Others currently sitting on the board include Mark Remmetter, the board president, Vennis Williams and Jackie Potter. The terms of Remmetter and Williams expire at the end of 2027. Potter, whose term expires at the end of this year, was initially running for re-election but pulled out of the race.

Explore Triad schools score one of highest graduation ratings in Champaign County on state report card

Keith Culp

Incumbent Culp, who graduated from Catholic Central High School, has coached sports, is a 30-year employee of AT&T and is a lifelong member of the community. He is seeking re-election to continue to serve Greenon, work with other board members and make sure the district “continues to strive for educational excellence,” he said. If elected, Culp wants to ensure the district provides the “best possible education experience in the safest manner” for students by working with the board, superintendent and treasurer; making sure taxpayer dollars are spent in the “most advantageous manner” to provide the best results; and to be approachable and responsive to community, staff and student concerns in the district.

“The plan to address these issues is simple: foster and maintain a good working relationship with fellow board members, the superintendent and treasurer to lead the district as a cohesive team,” he said.

Stacey A. Hundley

Incumbent Hundley, a senior lecturer in Wright State University’s Biological Sciences Department, is a Greenon graduate and previously served on its PTO. She is seeking re-election because she believes all students deserve access to high-quality education that prepares them for success in college, career and life. “With my background in education, I have dedicated my career to advancing learning and supporting both students and educators. I want to bring that experience and perspective to our local schools to ensure that decisions are informed, thoughtful and focused on student achievement and well-being,” she said. Bringing a knowledge of education and commitment to the community, Hundley said she understands the challenges teachers face in the classroom, the needs of families and the importance of preparing students for the changing future. If elected, her priorities will be to strengthen student achievement and close learning gaps by advocating for evidence-based instructional practices and expanding course offerings; support teachers and staff by working to provide competitive pay, opportunities for professional growth and the tools and technology necessary to succeed; and promote fiscal responsibility and transparency in school operations by reviewing budgets to prioritize classroom needs and helping the community understand how funds are used. “I will listen to families, teachers and students, and work to make decisions that reflect the values and priorities of our community,” she said. Hundley earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental biology from Ohio University in 1994, a Master of Science in teaching earth science from Wright State University in 1998 and a doctorate in science education from Ohio State University in 2007.

Joe Mamer

Mamer, a lifelong Enon resident, has had positions with Tecumseh Local Schools and Wright State University’s pre-college programs. He has experience substitute teaching and coaching at Greenon. He currently works as a civilian at the Air Force Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he solicits, negotiates and manages government contracts to ensure fiscal responsibility and compliance with all legal and policy requirements.

If elected, he will bring a student-first mindset and will make decisions guided by what’s best for students in academic excellence and safe learning environments and resources. He will have a commitment to ongoing transparency by promoting open communications, he said, along with a focus on fiscal responsibility by continuing to manage taxpayer funds that are “accounted for, impactful and sustainable” for the long term.

“Leading with transparency, a student-first approach and fiscal oversight will help build a district we can all be proud of,” he said.

Mamer said the defeat of the recent tax levy “sent a clear message” from the community, so as a board member, he will “thoroughly review all the superintendent’s recommendations, including future levy proposals, and make independent, informed decisions that reflect the best interests of both students and taxpayers.” He holds a Bachelor of Science in education from Wright State University and a master’s in contract management from American Graduate University.

Diana S. McCubbin

McCubbin is a Greenon graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree from Urbana University, is a Six Sigma Black Belt Certified and has served eight years on the Enon Village Council as clerk-treasurer and fiscal officer. She retired in early 2025 from International of Springfield “after a long and fulfilling career.”

She is seeking election to bring a positive change and responsible leadership to the district.

“My commitment to community service runs deep,” she said. “With my background in finance and team leadership, I am well-prepared to help guide our district toward a balanced and sustainable budget while ensuring our students and teachers have the resources they need to succeed.”

If elected, she will be a strong and transparent voice for parents, teachers, students and community members, she said, and will listen and follow through on all communications and concerns brought to the board.

McCubbin will work collaboratively to find innovative solutions that meet the district’s needs without placing unnecessary financial burdens on residents and will explore creative options for acquiring new athletic and educational equipment without requiring a tax levy, she said.

“My door will always be open to anyone who wishes to share ideas, voice concerns or ask questions about our schools. I believe our district deserves fresh perspectives, responsible leadership and a genuine advocate for the community,” she said.

Timothy Munch

Munch attended Fairborn Baker High School, retired as a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years of service and was involved in the community as a member of the Lions Club. He is seeking office to “change (the) trajectory of the school board (with) accountability.”

The areas Munch will address include working to improve student scores, especially with the state report card, as well as to make sure money is spent on students and that community taxpayers have a voice.