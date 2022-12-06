springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dunkin’ coffee, donut shop opens in Urbana

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
8 minutes ago

Urbana is now home to another popular coffee and donut chain.

Dunkin’ opened at 1020 Scioto St. last week at the location of the former Golden Star Buffet next to the Champaign County Library.

The store, complete with a drive-through and tap-style cold brew station, rests between East U.S. Highway 36 and East State Route 29.

The shop’s opening was announced on social media by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, which also hosted a ribbon-cutting for the business last week.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce did not return a request for comment about the chain’s Urbana opening.

Richard Ebert, economic development director of the Champaign Economic Partnership, said the partnership is happy to welcome the coffee chain to the area.

“The new store has been busy, and the buzz around town has been positive. The owners are very excited to be in the community, and their customers have had good things to say about the food and customer service. We are delighted to have them here,” he said.

The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, according to the company’s website.

Dunkin’s corporate office did not return a request for comment about its Urbana opening.

In Other News
1
Things to do this week in Clark County: Pantries offered, holiday...
2
Oesterlen Services For Youth team volunteers at Springfield food bank
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield’s symphony group hosts Holiday Home Tour this weekend
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top