Dunkin’ coffee, donut shop opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce did not return a request for comment about the chain’s Urbana opening.

Richard Ebert, economic development director of the Champaign Economic Partnership, said the partnership is happy to welcome the coffee chain to the area.

“The new store has been busy, and the buzz around town has been positive. The owners are very excited to be in the community, and their customers have had good things to say about the food and customer service. We are delighted to have them here,” he said.

The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, according to the company’s website.

Dunkin’s corporate office did not return a request for comment about its Urbana opening.