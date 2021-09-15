Driver from Seven Mile killed after steel coil falls off truck in Butler County

A semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express Inc. was traveling north on U.S. 127, also called Hamilton Eaton Road and was carrying a steel coil. The steel coil became unsecured, fell into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Edge, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced deceased on scene.

The person killed is a male from the Seven Mile area, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.