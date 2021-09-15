springfield-news-sun logo
Driver from Seven Mile killed after steel coil falls off truck in Butler County

Fatal crash on US 127 near Morganthaler Road

By Lauren Pack
Updated 6 hours ago

U.S. 127 in St. Clair Twp. was shut down for about eight hours Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a semi-tractor trailer carrying steel coil.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. at Morganthaler Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation indicated the road reopened about 2:15 p.m.

A person was killed this morning in a crash on U.S 127 in St. Clair Twp. when a steel coil from a semi fell on a vehicle. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
A semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express Inc. was traveling north on U.S. 127, also called Hamilton Eaton Road and was carrying a steel coil. The steel coil became unsecured, fell into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Edge, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced deceased on scene.

The person killed is a male from the Seven Mile area, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released pending notification of family.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

