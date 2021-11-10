Downtown Sounds to echo through Springfield

While music fills the museum lobby, guests can tour the latest exhibitions including “Black Life as Subject Matter II,” consisting of more than 50 works from 25 Black artists, which has received a lot of positive attention since its October opening.

“This gives a little more depth to what we’re doing when people can enjoy live music and visual art. It also helps both organizations reach the other’s audience,” said Rowe.

The series was the first live entertainment the SAC had done since February 2020 as a way to keep its brand out there. Having smaller acts that small audiences could enjoy was combination that worked. The next step was to move it around to different locations.

In addition to the Museum of Art, the series will travel to COHatch, the Heritage Center of Clark County and other places. The next show will be Dec. 16 and feature singer and musician Noah Back at COHatch.

The series will continue until spring. Check the SAC’s website or Facebook page for future performances.

HOW TO GO

What: Downtown Sounds – Champion City Trio

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: Thursday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org