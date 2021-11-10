Downtown Sounds to echo through Springfield

The Springfield Arts Council’s (SAC) Downtown Sounds concert series is about to tune up again and fill different parts of the city with live music monthly on Thursday evenings.
For the opener, the SAC will partner with the Springfield Museum of Art, where visitors will get two versions of art – performing with the Champion City Trio and visual with the Museum’s current exhibits at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Admission is free.
Downtown Sounds was introduced last January as a way to get people out for live entertainment as options were limited by the pandemic, and to expose local and regional performers. With some people wanting to get out again, now is a good time to revive the series according to SAC executive director Tim Rowe.
“It’s a good opportunity for partnerships,” he said. “The Museum of Art has reached out to work with other arts groups and we have as well with the Summer Arts Festival and this seemed like a good match.”
The Champion City Trio, consisting of local performers Annette Turner, Par Tolliver and Dean Simms, will combine vocals, trumpet and piano music during their show. The group previously entertained at the Museum this past summer as part of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Lunch on the Lawn series, at the Summer Arts Festival’s Live on the Terrace pre-concert shows and various other events and places in Springfield.
While music fills the museum lobby, guests can tour the latest exhibitions including “Black Life as Subject Matter II,” consisting of more than 50 works from 25 Black artists, which has received a lot of positive attention since its October opening.
“This gives a little more depth to what we’re doing when people can enjoy live music and visual art. It also helps both organizations reach the other’s audience,” said Rowe.
The series was the first live entertainment the SAC had done since February 2020 as a way to keep its brand out there. Having smaller acts that small audiences could enjoy was combination that worked. The next step was to move it around to different locations.
In addition to the Museum of Art, the series will travel to COHatch, the Heritage Center of Clark County and other places. The next show will be Dec. 16 and feature singer and musician Noah Back at COHatch.
The series will continue until spring. Check the SAC’s website or Facebook page for future performances.
HOW TO GO
What: Downtown Sounds – Champion City Trio
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield
When: Thursday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
Admission: free
More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org
