Local shows adjust to clear masks to stage live shows

An advantage of the masks being clear is the audience can see the performers’ facial expressions. They have small vents in the front.

“I get the reason and I appreciate that it’s clear so you can see our faces,” said “All Together Now!” cast member Karen Staffiera. “Safety is a priority.”

The mostly teen cast of “Les Miserables” is making the adjustment with ease. They used recent rehearsals to get used to them.

Natalie Berry, one of the leads, said the clear masks are more comfortable than cloth ones and not hindering her in any way.

Springfield Arts Council education director Krissy Brown said COVID has made it a challenge and sometimes frustrating for everyone, but getting the clear mask suggestion from Springfield High drama teacher Jeff Horst helped and even added value in one way.

“We are making it work and I am thrilled that we have been able to do what feels normal again,” she said. “(The masks) have been fabulous. They are almost invisible to the audience so we can still see all of the facial expressions, and we have actually found them to be helpful for microphones because they keep all of the sound in one focused spot rather than picking up sound from all around.”

“Les Miserables” will be presented at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. “All Together Now!” will be 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 13, and Springfield High’s “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind!” will be 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20.

Tickets can be purchased from the Legend Theater box office or online at the Legend Theater website.