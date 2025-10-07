DoorDash driver indicted in fatal shooting in which he claimed self-defense

Police responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Delta Road around 3:10 a.m. Sept. 25, finding 22-year-old Jalesseazay Posey. Posey was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield, where he was pronounced dead. Police received five 911 calls, including one from Tanturri in which he described shooting Posey in self defense while performing a delivery.

According a probable cause affidavit, Tanturri told police that while delivering an order to a neighboring apartment, he saw Posey with a gun around two other people and asked if they were OK. Tanturri allegedly told police they exchanged words and he saw someone with a gun and he shot at Posey and someone returned fire. Full details are redacted.

Surveillance footage is described in court records to show Tanturri shooting first while Posey’s hands were down at his sides. The two appeared to be around 80-85 feet away from each other, according to court records.

A witness with Posey told police he was meeting the man to buy “some bud” and was not in danger or being robbed. He said he “did not need any protection but rather described [Tanturri] to be the primary aggressor in the situation.”

Tanturri’s gun, a 9mm Beretta Nano, was found to have been stolen from Trotwood in 2015, but Tanturri said he received it as a gift about four years ago, according to court records. The police report said, “it is not reasonable to believe he knew the firearm was stolen.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716 or submit tips anonymously at spdtip.gov.