Dollar General opens store in Urbana

Dollar General has opened a new store in Urbana.

The store is located at 1301 N. Main St. on the north edge of the city. The hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

This location will feature home decor, an expanded party preparation section, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more, a company release said.

“The addition of our new Urbana store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the needs of the store. The release said employees are provided with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits such as day-one telemedicine eligibility, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Dollar General also supports literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Urbana store opens opportunities for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius to apply for literacy grants.

Since the foundation started in 1993, it has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and helped more than 19.6 million individuals.

For more information on the foundation or open positions, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

The Dollar General Corporation, founded in 1939, has 19,726 stores across the U.S. and Mexico.

