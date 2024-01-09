BreakingNews
Springfield police using former Kenton Ridge school building for training

Springfield police using former Kenton Ridge school building for training

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Springfield Police Division will use the old Kenton Ridge High School building for training purposes this week.

The training will be held today and Wednesday, according to John Parrish, the school district’s director of operations.

ExploreWhat’s happening this week: Community coffee, documentary viewing and more

There will be an increased police presence on the property, including parked cruisers and officers going in and out of the building.

“Please do not be alarmed. The increased police presence is simply due to training exercises,” Parrish said. “We understand that seeing a larger police presence can sometimes cause concern, but we want to make it clear that there is no threat to the safety of our students.”

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Affordable housing project finds a home in Springfield
4
What’s happening this week: Community coffee, documentary viewing and...
5
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top