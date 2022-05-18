springfield-news-sun logo
Dispute over headstone of Clark County boy who died of cancer resolved

Barrett Fitzsimmons' headstone at the Myers Cemetery near North Hampton Wednesday, May 19, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Barrett Fitzsimmons' headstone at the Myers Cemetery near North Hampton Wednesday, May 19, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
10 minutes ago

A Clark County boy who died of cancer at age 9 now has a headstone marking his grave after a conflict between his family and cemetery officials over the headstone’s design.

Brad and Lana Fitzsimmons lost their son Barrett to cancer in 2019. Barrett rests in Myers Cemetery, located on North Hampton Road.

The headstone — which included pictures of young Barrett in his Northwestern football jersey and smiling with his arms outstretched, as well as several other images such as dinosaurs, turtles, robots and other things that captured the boy during his life — was installed at Myers Cemetery this week.

The Fitzsimmons family has also dismissed its civil lawsuit over breach of contract and other items against the Myers Cemetery Association, according to the family’s lawyer, Nathan Stuckey. The lawsuit was filed at the beginning of the year.

The cemetery association agreed to pour the foundation for the headstone and install it. Storage fees for the headstone were also waived, Stuckey said.

He said that the family is “relieved” for the lawsuit to be resolved.

Brad and Lana purchased three plots at the North Hampton cemetery after their son passed away, one for their son and the other two for themselves. After their son’s burial, the Fitzsimmons family hired Set N’ Stone, based in Urbana, to help design the headstone for all three plots. The headstone includes a bench design for visits to the boy’s grave.

Barrett Fitzsimmons' parents Brad and Lana along with his sisters Brayden and Braelynn look over Barrett's grave at Myers Cemetery in Pike Township last year. Two years after Barrett died at the age of 9-years-old from cancer the family was still not permitted to place a permanent headstone on his grave because of a disagreement with the cemetery trustees over the design. A metal cutout of a dinosaur, which Barrett loved, was the only thing that marked his grave during that time. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Barrett Fitzsimmons' parents Brad and Lana along with his sisters Brayden and Braelynn look over Barrett's grave at Myers Cemetery in Pike Township last year. Two years after Barrett died at the age of 9-years-old from cancer the family was still not permitted to place a permanent headstone on his grave because of a disagreement with the cemetery trustees over the design. A metal cutout of a dinosaur, which Barrett loved, was the only thing that marked his grave during that time. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Barrett Fitzsimmons' parents Brad and Lana along with his sisters Brayden and Braelynn look over Barrett's grave at Myers Cemetery in Pike Township last year. Two years after Barrett died at the age of 9-years-old from cancer the family was still not permitted to place a permanent headstone on his grave because of a disagreement with the cemetery trustees over the design. A metal cutout of a dinosaur, which Barrett loved, was the only thing that marked his grave during that time. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

The family was informed in April last year that the design for the headstone wasn’t approved by the cemetery. Former Myers Cemetery Association president and chair Doug Miller, who died in February, previously said in an email to the News-Sun that headstones are limited to three photos: the headstone features several photos on its front and its back.

In June, the family attended the cemetery association’s annual meeting to appeal to association members in regard to the design. A motion to accept and approve the design passed. After the vote, the Fitzsimmons family contacted Set N’ Stone to engrave the headstone with the approved design. The memorial was completed in September and was ready for installation.

The cemetery association later told the family that the vote was null due to nonmembers participating and casting a vote, and thus, the headstone was not approved. The Fitzsimmons family requested a copy of minutes from the meeting, which lists the board’s vote as 14 to 4, saying the measure on the headstone design “does not have a majority vote needed.”

A makeshift grave marker – a metal cut-out of a T-rex – stood in place of a headstone at Barrett’s grave for several months.

“The Fitzsimmons family is grateful to all of those in the community who have shown support during this difficult process,” he said.

