Democrat running in primary unopposed for Common Pleas judge seat

To save tax dollars, Richards said if the court, state and defense bar used intervention in lieu of convention, then the mental health and addiction cases could be adjudicated with resources they already have, and to grant bonds condition on GPS and/or require pretrial reporting to probation both at the defendant’s expense.

“I (also) want to ensure racial fairness in sentencing to promote the integrity of our justice system,” she said.

Richards graduated from Ohio State University and the Thomas Cooley Law School.

Clark County registered voters can vote at the Clark County Board of Election’s office located at 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield.

More information about voting hours can be found on the county’s election board website.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 3.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU VOTE:

• Early voting is at the board of elections office. The Clark County Board of Elections is at 3130 E. Main St. (formerly E. National Rd.), Springfield. The hours are: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 25 to April 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30; 1 to 5 p.m. May 1; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2.

• All vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by May 2. You may have to ask your post office to postmark the envelope. You may hand-deliver your vote-by-mail ballot to the election’s office any time until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

• Election Day is May 3, and polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and if you are in line when polls close you will be allowed to cast a ballot.