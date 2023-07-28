BreakingNews
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in semi trailer in Springfield
Credit: Bill Lackey

By
32 minutes ago

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a in a semi trailer in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, the call was created at 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Warder Street.

Police said that the body is a 66-year-old man, who is believed to be homeless and had been staying in the trailer.

Crews on the scene said that they believed the death might not have been the result of natural causes, but it was hard to be sure because the man was believed to have died three weeks ago.

The investigation is being handed over to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said.

The identity of the man has not been released as law enforcement works to contact the man’s next of kin.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

