At least 1 dead in Champaign County airplane crash; U.S. 68 closed

At least one person is dead following a small-plane crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 68 south of Urbana in Champaign County.
U.S. 68 is shut down in the 3100 block, south of Hickory Grove Road as the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates.
The plane reportedly crashed on the east side of the roadway and went off the road. It hit power lines before it went into a tree line and came to a stop about 200 feet into a field.
The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has been notified.
The plane crash happened just south of the scene of an Aug. 7 deadly head-on traffic crash that killed four people from Springfield.
We are working to learn more about the plane crash and will continue to update this story as more information is available.
Earlier this week a flight instructor and student pilot force-landed a twin-engine plane several thousand feet past the runway at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport after both engines lost power during the plane’s departure.
No injuries were reported after the plane hit a fence and stopped at the edge of the airport’s property, according to the highway patrol.