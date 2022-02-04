Crews free driver trapped after crashing into tree in Springfield

The driver of a pickup truck was trapped and believed to be seriously injured late Friday morning after crashing into a tree in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Division crews worked to free the driver following the crash that shut down a portion of West Columbia Street between North Shaffer and North Light streets.
A medical helicopter was called for the driver, who was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
It is not clear whether the crash was weather-related, and we are working to find out more information to update this report.
