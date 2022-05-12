BreakingNews
Springfield woman charged with child endangering following crash into house
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Crabill Homestead open house one of several area events planned this weekend

After 10 years, the Crabill Homestead, located on a hill above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, is once again under the management of the Clark County Historical Society, the organization that originally led the restoration of the 1820s home. CONTRIBUTED/DAN HRINKO

caption arrowCaption
After 10 years, the Crabill Homestead, located on a hill above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, is once again under the management of the Clark County Historical Society, the organization that originally led the restoration of the 1820s home. CONTRIBUTED/DAN HRINKO

News
By
27 minutes ago

After 10 years, the Crabill Homestead, located on a hill above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, is once again under the management of the Clark County Historical Society, the organization that originally led the restoration of the 1820s home.

The house will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can celebrate the homecoming with historical society members, volunteers, and staff; see a display about the restoration, past programming, and the history of the reservoir; and take a tour of the homestead and learn more about the family of David and Barbara Crabill that settled here in Clark County over 200 years ago.

Here are some other events in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend:

Springfield Blood Drive

The Springfield Family YMCA community blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday at 300 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center and you will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing. One lucky donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at New Carlisle Community Health Center, 106 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

ExploreClark State, Wittenberg to host graduation ceremonies Saturday

Annual Golf Scramble

The South Charleston American Legion Post 176 is hosting its Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday at Locust Hills Golf Course. Sign-in begins at 11 a.m. and the scramble will begin at noon. Door prizes and raffles will be available, and lunch will be provided at the Legion Hall. All proceeds from this event go toward providing scholarships for Southeastern High School students.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

The speaker will be Sue Mattinson, former president of the South Charleston Heritage Commission. Sue wrote “Edward Edwards: The Man Who Built South Charleston, Ohio”, which was published in 2021. The book was especially challenging because, other than an obituary, the primary knowledge of him was oral history.

She will describe how she found his mother’s maiden name, which led to a 200-year-genealogy. Sue will also discuss how she identified his 11 children and discovered which three had preceded him in death. In addition, she will talk about the connection that drew him to his second wife, a schoolteacher sixteen years younger than him from Mount Vernon, Ohio. Masks are optional. Guests are welcome.

Champaign County Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host how to sew a straight line from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch; and grab and go kits will be provided by the master gardeners that will be available starting Monday.

ExploreSouthside grocery store to donate 2022 profits to community efforts

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society will hold the third Annual Antique Appraisal Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

In Other News
1
Two bank robberies under investigation by Springfield, Clark County law...
2
Springfield Kohl’s store to celebrate grand opening of Sephora
3
Springfield woman charged with child endangering following crash into...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top