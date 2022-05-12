Crabill Homestead open house one of several area events planned this weekend

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center and you will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing. One lucky donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at New Carlisle Community Health Center, 106 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Annual Golf Scramble

The South Charleston American Legion Post 176 is hosting its Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday at Locust Hills Golf Course. Sign-in begins at 11 a.m. and the scramble will begin at noon. Door prizes and raffles will be available, and lunch will be provided at the Legion Hall. All proceeds from this event go toward providing scholarships for Southeastern High School students.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

The speaker will be Sue Mattinson, former president of the South Charleston Heritage Commission. Sue wrote “Edward Edwards: The Man Who Built South Charleston, Ohio”, which was published in 2021. The book was especially challenging because, other than an obituary, the primary knowledge of him was oral history.

She will describe how she found his mother’s maiden name, which led to a 200-year-genealogy. Sue will also discuss how she identified his 11 children and discovered which three had preceded him in death. In addition, she will talk about the connection that drew him to his second wife, a schoolteacher sixteen years younger than him from Mount Vernon, Ohio. Masks are optional. Guests are welcome.

Champaign County Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host how to sew a straight line from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch; and grab and go kits will be provided by the master gardeners that will be available starting Monday.

Explore Southside grocery store to donate 2022 profits to community efforts

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society will hold the third Annual Antique Appraisal Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.