COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission low in Clark County

Explore New Carlisle library names local history room after supporter Bill Berry

Residents of counties with a low level of transmission should stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, roughly 51.7% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series.

The health district administered 317 bivalent boosters this week. Its bivalent Moderna booster has been replenished since being exhausted weeks back, and the health district also has a supply of the Pfizer booster.

Patterson said people continue to also come to the health district to get their first-time vaccines against COVID-19. The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

Since the pandemic’s start, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in Clark County and more than 10,000 reported in Champaign County, according to ODH.

Another 1,200 COVID-19 testing kits will also come to the health district sometime next week. People can collect multiple rapid test kits from the health district to have in their homes.

“This is sort of like, you don’t wait to get a snow shovel before the snow storm, right?” Patterson said. “Have a snow shovel ready to go.”

Patterson said the health district is also administering flu shots, and shots can also be accessed at local pharmacies and other locations.

The health district will host a flu shot clinic at the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church at 212 W. Jefferson St. in New Carlisle from 10 a.m. to noon today. More information is available at the health district’s website.