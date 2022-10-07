New Carlisle library names local history room after supporter Bill Berry

So when Berry arrived, he was greeted by a group of library board members, and Freeman revealed the new sign.

“Bill Berry Local History Room.”

Berry was indeed surprised.

“This place has been very important to me,” said Berry. “I spend a lot of time in there.”

Finding a secure place where the public could access the historical information has been important to him and the group.

“Thank you very much for this honor,” he said. “History is terribly important for us…I’ve tried to preserve.”

In addition to local history books, photos and files, genealogy information is also included in the room.

A glass display case featured in the room will hold historical society treasures. Displays will be rotated.

Berry said someday he hopes all the New Carlisle Historical Society collection will be on display in one building.

Until then library visitors will have this local history room to appreciate, and they will probably run into Berry researching.

“And I will be coming by to look at my name on the sign,” Berry said.