New Carlisle library names local history room after supporter Bill Berry

According to New Carlisle Public Library Director Beth Freeman, she has thought for some time the local history room needed a name and a good sign. When she brought the subject up to the library Board of Directors, the name selection was easy.
In keeping with the practice of naming library areas after someone who had an impact on that area, Bill Berry was found to be the perfect fit for the local history room.
Berry was a strong supporter of history education and preservation, and long-time member of the historical society. On top of that Berry had chaired the New Carlisle Bicentennial. He had also been a part of setting up the room and its curation.
The group also knew the new name of the room had to be a surprise.
“Bill would never have let us do it,” said Freeman. “But if your name is already on the sign, you cannot say, ‘No.’”
So when Berry arrived, he was greeted by a group of library board members, and Freeman revealed the new sign.
“Bill Berry Local History Room.”
Berry was indeed surprised.
“This place has been very important to me,” said Berry. “I spend a lot of time in there.”
Finding a secure place where the public could access the historical information has been important to him and the group.
“Thank you very much for this honor,” he said. “History is terribly important for us…I’ve tried to preserve.”
In addition to local history books, photos and files, genealogy information is also included in the room.
A glass display case featured in the room will hold historical society treasures. Displays will be rotated.
Berry said someday he hopes all the New Carlisle Historical Society collection will be on display in one building.
Until then library visitors will have this local history room to appreciate, and they will probably run into Berry researching.
“And I will be coming by to look at my name on the sign,” Berry said.
