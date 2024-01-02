County parks districts mostly merged, still plan to be fully combined

“We have taken the time to study the best practices of other agencies in Ohio and to ensure that this consolidation creates a strong organization, providing the residents of Clark County with quality parks and unique program and recreation offerings,” Castillo said.

Castillo said having one parks and recreation agency will allow for consistent maintenance practices, a unified staff and no more duplication of services.

Collectively, NTPRD and the Clark County Park District manage roughly 2,000 acres of parkland, more than 50 miles of multi-use trails and roads, as well as 12 nature preserves, 164 acres of wetlands and more than 12 miles of river.

The combined park system will also manage the Carleton Davidson Baseball Stadium, the Chiller ice rink, Springfield’s skateboard park on Mitchell Avenue and Splash Zone, all recreation hubs currently managed by NTPRD.

The merger was previously slated to be complete in July 2023, but it was delayed when officials said more planning was needed. It was then scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, but delayed for the consolidation of finances.

Starting in 1999, the city of Springfield’s park district and the county’s park district formed a joint park district and had a contract to fulfill their programming and maintenance through the joint district. The move kicked off a 13-year, $17 million capital campaign that included the $6 million Splash Zone Family Aquatic Center, the $2.6 million Carleton Davidson Baseball Stadium and the $8.5 million NTPRD Chiller Ice Arena.

Other improvements included the Veterans Park amphitheater, skate park on Mitchell Boulevard and upgrades at several smaller parks countywide.

That combined district was led by two governing boards and two directors. The partnership ultimately split into the Clark County Park District and NTPRD in 2009 because of financial hurdles after several attempts at passing a levy failed.

Castillo said this new merger will have one parks board appointed by Clark County’s probate judge, and Castillo will serve as the executive director of the combined department. Carol Kennard, the previous Clark County Parks District director, retired in August and is serving as a contract employee who helps with some projects, Castillo said.

“We looked at all aspects of that initial merger and determined what we could do to make this new organization successful,” Castillo said.

According to NTPRD’s 2023 winter activity guide, community members have studied and explored the potential to combine the parks and recreation agencies for years.

“Clark County is an anomaly in the State of Ohio by having two countywide park agencies serving the population,” the guide states. “A smooth transition to one county-wide agency will protect the values and missions of the two separate organizations.”

City Manager Bryan Heck said at a July city commission meeting he feels it is important Springfield’s parks remain in the city possession like in this plan because they are “important to the quality of life in our community.”

The merger would save Clark County residents 1.4% on property taxes from the start, a savings that will likely increase as time goes on, Castillo said then.

The combined organization will be called the Clark County Park District and will do business as NTPRD, which Castillo said will ensure all projects and grants underway will continue without issue.

“We are appreciative of everyone’s patience throughout this long process,” Castillo said. “We only have one chance to do this correctly, and that takes a lot of diligence, work and time.”